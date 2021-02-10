Good Day Pets – Meet Jasper!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Meet Jasper!

He is an eight-year-old Mini Yorkie.

He likes to go outside and jump around in the snow.

This photo was sent to us by Stephanie Jindra!

Thanks for sharing Jasper with us Stephanie!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, email your best pictures to us at news@kcautv.com, or message us on our Facebook page (KCAU 9 News). Be sure to tell us your pet’s name.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.