Good Day Pets – Meet Jack the Cat!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Today we have a cat and his name is Jack.

Jack loves going outdoors and waiting for anyone to go by so he can say hello to them.

He’s so friendly!

He’s from Le Mars and has been well loved and owned for the past two years!

Jack’s owners are Mike & Sue Becker.

He does indeed seem like a “real joy to be around.”

Thank you so much for the picture Mike & Sue!

