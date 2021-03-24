Good Day Pets – Meet Hoss!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Meet Hoss!

In this pooch pic, Hoss is getting some much needed sun.

Hoss is getting a little grey but still enjoys going for walks.

This photo was sent to us by Julia Harbeck.

Thank you for sharing Hoss with us Julia!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, hover over the “watch” tab at the top of our website and click “enter your pet” picture. Include your name, your pet’s name and some fun facts about your pet with your photo submission.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.