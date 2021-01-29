Good Day Pets – Meet Hazel!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

This is Hazel!

She is a Nigerian Dwarf goat.

Hazel enjoys having the roam of the yard and playing like a dog.

At five-years-old, she’s like a sister to 11-month-old Quincy!

This photo was sent to us by Brandi and Cale Banks from Westfield, Iowa!

Thank you both for sharing this photo with us!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, email your best pictures to us at news@kcautv.com, or message us on our Facebook page (KCAU 9 News). Be sure to tell us your pet’s name.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.

