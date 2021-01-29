Good Day Pets – Meet Hazel!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

This is Hazel!

She is a Nigerian Dwarf goat.

Hazel enjoys having the roam of the yard and playing like a dog.

At five-years-old, she’s like a sister to 11-month-old Quincy!

This photo was sent to us by Brandi and Cale Banks from Westfield, Iowa!

Thank you both for sharing this photo with us!

