Good Day Pets – Meet Groot & Loki!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Meet Groot and Loki!

These brothers are 14-week-old French bulldogs.

Their favorite thing to do is chew on things they probably shouldn’t.

They also love finding sticks outside.

Groot & Loki had a request for our Meteorologists:

“That they keep the heat to a minimum!”

Only because they are not fans it.

This photo was sent to us by Jody Wingert.

Thank you for sharing Groot and Loki with us Jody!

