Good Day Pets – Meet Gizmo!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

This big brown-eyed cutie is named Gizmo!

He’s a two-and-a-half-year-old Morkie (a Maltese and Yorkie mix).

He’s usually a good boy and never chews on things he’s not supposed to.

Gizmo has a cool trick that his mom & dad taught him and he shared it with us!

He takes his “Kong” toy to his dad who says “ask mom for a treat.”

Gizmo goes to his mom and takes the treat bag from her to his dad.

Then he brings it back to mom.

He loves his human family so much and wished everyone a happy holiday!

Thank you for your wonderful description and photos Debra!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, email your best pictures to us at news@kcautv.com, or message us on our Facebook page (KCAU 9 News). Be sure to tell us your pet’s name.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.