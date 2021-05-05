Good Day Pets – Meet Ginger!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Meet Ginger!

Ginger is a five-year-old golden retriever.

She loves to go on car rides with her mom.

If you asked Ginger if she is spoiled, she would say “of course!”

This photo was sent to us by Nancy Emstrom.

Thank you for sharing Ginger with us Nancy!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, hover over the “watch” tab at the top of our website and click “enter your pet” picture. Include your name, your pet’s name and some fun facts about your pet with your photo submission.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.