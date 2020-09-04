Good Day Pets – Meet “Foxy Lady!”

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Not only is it Friday but it’s time for her close up as well.

This morning, we met “Foxy Lady!”

We’re told she’s a very lovable dog.

Thank you very much for the photo Karen!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, email your best pictures to us at news@kcautv.com, or message us on our Facebook page (KCAU 9 News). Be sure to tell us your pet’s name.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.