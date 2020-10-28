Good Day Pets – Meet Fiona!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

This is Fiona!

She is ready for Halloween and she is ghoulishly cute!

Her owner is Kate Zortman!

We’re told Fiona haunts the petal pusher in North Sioux City!

Thank you so much for the picture Kate!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, email your best pictures to us at news@kcautv.com, or message us on our Facebook page (KCAU 9 News). Be sure to tell us your pet’s name.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.