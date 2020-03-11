Good Day Pets – Meet Duncan

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

This is Duncan, an adorable 11-year-old Jack Russel Terrier.

With a name like Duncan, it’s no surprise to see that he’s a big Spurs fan.

Thanks to his owners Dan and Carey for sending us a picture.

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, email your best pictures to us at news@kcautv.com, or message us on our Facebook page (KCAU 9 News). Be sure to tell us your pet’s name.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.