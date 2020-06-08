Good Day Pets – Meet “Daz Man!”

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Meet “Daz Man!”

This adorable glasses wearing dog was sent to us by Pamela!

Dazzy is surronded by love!

How couldn’t he be?

He has his three siblings Q-ball, Carter, and Kaci Allen looking after him!

Thank you so much for the picture Pamela!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, email your best pictures to us at news@kcautv.com, or message us on our Facebook page (KCAU 9 News). Be sure to tell us your pet’s name.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.