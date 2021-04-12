Good Day Pets – Meet Daisy!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Meet Daisy!

Daisy was rescued from an abandoned garage.

Her favorite thing is water.

She loves to drink it, bathe in it, play in it, and sit in it.

She is a weird kitty but is still very loved!

This photo was sent to us by Laura O’Connor.

Thank you for sharing Daisy with us Laura!

