Good Day Pets – Meet Clover!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Today we met not a four leaf clover.

But a four PAWED clover!

This is Clover, a lucky Tabby kitty.

Clover loves sleeping and basking in the sun!

She likes avoiding pets from her one-and-a-half-year-old human sister!

This photo was sent to us by Katie and Travis from Sioux City.

Thank you Travis and Katie for sharing Clover with us!

