Good Day Pets – Meet Chunk & Jett!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Here is Chunk and Jett again in their sweaters and they’re from Sioux City!

They say hi and they just love seeing all the pet photos on the news in the morning.

Chunk is in the black sweater and Jett is in the blue.

They’re hoping to have a new brother if their dad gives the “okay!”

They hope he will see this picture of them being good boys and maybe cave in.

Thank you so much for the picture Amie Sackett!

Good luck with getting a new doggo!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, email your best pictures to us at news@kcautv.com, or message us on our Facebook page (KCAU 9 News). Be sure to tell us your pet’s name.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.

