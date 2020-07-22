Good Day Pets – Meet Chuck!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Meet Chuck Slobodny!

Chuck may be a big guy, but he is the sweetest big guy!

Chuck loves relaxing on the porch with his family.

Thank you so much for the picture Catherine!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, email your best pictures to us at news@kcautv.com, or message us on our Facebook page (KCAU 9 News). Be sure to tell us your pet’s name.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.