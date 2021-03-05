Good Day Pets – Meet Chubs!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Meet Chubs!

He is three-years-old and an outside cat.

Chubs loves to come indoors and hang out.

He loves to snuggle, play with the family’s son, and get treats!

This photo was sent to us by Sandy Weisbrod.

Thank you for sharing Chubs with us Sandy!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, hover over the “watch” tab at the top of our website and click “enter your pet” picture. Include your name, your pet’s name and some fun facts about your pet with your photo submission.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.