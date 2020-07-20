Good Day Pets – Meet Cheyanne!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Meet Cheyanne!

She is a 12-year-old, well fed miniature pincher.

She loves car rides and to sleep in her parent’s bed.

Thank you so much for the photo Deb and Jerry!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, email your best pictures to us at news@kcautv.com, or message us on our Facebook page (KCAU 9 News). Be sure to tell us your pet’s name.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.