Good Day Pets – Meet Charlie & Cat!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Meet Charlie and Cat. Yes, Cat is one of their names.

Can you guess which is which?

These two best buddies live in Meriden, Iowa along with their owners Walt and Judy.

A big thank you for sending in this photo.

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, email your best pictures to us at news@kcautv.com, or message us on our Facebook page (KCAU 9 News). Be sure to tell us your pet’s name.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.