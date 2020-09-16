Good Day Pets – Meet Champ & Piper!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

We have a dynamic duo today from right here in Sioux City, Iowa.

Meet Champ and Piper!

Champ is the brown dog and Piper is black!

The pair were both adopted from 12 Hills Dog Rescue in Walthill, Nebraska!

A big thank you to the Hoak family for the picture!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, email your best pictures to us at news@kcautv.com, or message us on our Facebook page (KCAU 9 News). Be sure to tell us your pet’s name.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.