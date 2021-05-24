Good Day Pets – Meet Blade!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Today’s picture is of Blade!

He will soon be ten-years old.

Blade loves herding cattle and keeping them from escaping.

When he’s not working he also loves car rides.

This photo was sent to us by Misty Harris in Homer, Nebraska.

Thank you for sharing Blade with us Misty!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, hover over the “watch” tab at the top of our website and click “enter your pet” picture. Include your name, your pet’s name and some fun facts about your pet with your photo submission.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.