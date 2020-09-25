Good Day Pets – Meet Bitzy & Bugsy!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

We’re ending the week with “two little angels!”

These mini schnauzers are named Bitzy Boo and Bugsy.

Bitzy joined the family in May of this year who quickly took over as boss dog.

The Weavers shared photos with us from their first haircuts!

They are from Turin, Iowa!

Thank you so much for the photos Pati and Dan!

