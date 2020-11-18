Good Day Pets – Meet Bilbo & Bobby!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Meet Bilbo the miniature donkey and Bobby the bull calf.

Bobby was a surprise feedlot baby and Bilbo is his unlikely friend.

The two share hay but Bobby gets his milk bottle all to himself.

These pictures were sent in from Jesse in Wakefield!

Thank you so much for the pictures Jesse!

