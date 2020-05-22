Good Day Pets – Meet Bernie!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Meet Bernie!

He’s a four-year-old Great Dane who is best buds with his owner Kathy.

He loves to go for car rides and get treats from the different places they visit.

Look how excited he is for his “puppuccino” in the photo!

Thanks for the picture Kathy.

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, email your best pictures to us at news@kcautv.com, or message us on our Facebook page (KCAU 9 News). Be sure to tell us your pet’s name.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.