Good Day Pets – Meet Bear!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Here’s a picture of Jaden holding her dog, Bear!

Bear might be a little too big for a lap dog.

That isn’t stopping him from enjoying a nice Spring day.

So he’s kicking back in a lawn chair with Jaden.

This picture was sent in to us by Amie Sullivan.

Thank you for sharing Bear with us Amie and Jaden!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, hover over the “watch” tab at the top of our website and click “enter your pet” picture. Include your name, your pet’s name and some fun facts about your pet with your photo submission.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.