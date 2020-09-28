Good Day Pets – Meet Baxter!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

We had a puppy in the house today!

Meet Baxter, a 9-month-old Havapoo (or Havanese Poodle mix).

He is from Laurel, Nebraska.

He loves hanging out with his family Wilton, Gibson & Willa Roberts.

He’s full of energy & loves to have his belly rubbed!

A big thank you to the Roberts for the pictures!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, email your best pictures to us at news@kcautv.com, or message us on our Facebook page (KCAU 9 News). Be sure to tell us your pet’s name.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.

