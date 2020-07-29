Good Day Pets – Meet Baxter Rose!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Meet Baxter Rose!

He is an eight-month-old kitty who was adopted from a farm in Fort Dodge.

He was sick, but is well now and gaining weight.

This photo was sent to us by Tina Rose.

Thank you so much for the picture Tina!

