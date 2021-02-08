Good Day Pets – Meet Asher!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

We would like for you to meet Asher!

He is a four-month-old Rat Terrier.

Asher gets his name from the Bible.

It translates to happy or blessed.

In this photo he is waiting for popcorn by the fire.

This photo was sent to us by Bonnie Lentz!

Thank you Bonnie!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, email your best pictures to us at news@kcautv.com, or message us on our Facebook page (KCAU 9 News). Be sure to tell us your pet’s name.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.