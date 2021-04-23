Good Day Pets – Meet Argo!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

On this Friday we met Argo the rooster!

He lives in the garage and roams the lawn daily.

Argo is a proud father.

But his sons beat on him so he stays closer to his house.

He also has girlfriends that come see him everyday.

This photo was sent to us by James Hansen.

Thank you for sharing Argo and making us laugh James!

