Good Day Pets – Meet Archie!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Today, we have the cutest ball of fluff!

His name is Archie!

He is a lovable two-year-old golden doodle.

Which makes him a golden lab and poodle mix.

Thank you so much for the picture Lori!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, email your best pictures to us at news@kcautv.com, or message us on our Facebook page (KCAU 9 News). Be sure to tell us your pet’s name.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.