Good Day Pets – Meet Archie & Sis!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

This is a week of twos because we have yet another pair!

Though they may share some similarities in the color of their coats, they have a major size difference.

Meet these two smiling dogs Archie and Sis!

Thank you so much to the Siouxlander who sent us the pictures!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, email your best pictures to us at news@kcautv.com, or message us on our Facebook page (KCAU 9 News). Be sure to tell us your pet’s name.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.