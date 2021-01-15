Good Day Pets – Meet Anise!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

This is a two-year-old cat named Anise! (pronunciation “Ann-is”)

She was rescued from Vick’s Corner in Okoboji.

Anise was a feral cat that had its left ear tipped.

She has been in a loving home since October.

Anise is adjusting very well to being a “house cat.”

It seems even the deer like her.

Thank you so much for your rescue story and photo Gail O’Connor.

