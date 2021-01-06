Good Day Pets – Meet Rusty!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

This is Rusty!

He is the grandson of Grandpa Loren and Grandma Sandy.

Rusty lives a quarter mile from the farm.

He eats and sleeps there at night.

He comes to his grandparent’s house in the morning for a bone and a nap.

Rusty goes to the farm across the road to play with their dog and eat his food.

Then he rides in the pickup with Grandpa Loren to do chores.

He likes the kitties but they are not always so crazy about him.

Thank you very much for the photo Grandpa Loren & Grandma Sandy!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, email your best pictures to us at news@kcautv.com, or message us on our Facebook page (KCAU 9 News). Be sure to tell us your pet’s name.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.

