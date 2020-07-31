Good Day Pets – Kutch & Cooper!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Meet the duo Kutch and Cooper.

This pair of pups loves to chill on the couch!

This photo was sent to us by Stefanie Mclagen!

Thank you so much for the picture Stefanie.

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, email your best pictures to us at news@kcautv.com, or message us on our Facebook page (KCAU 9 News). Be sure to tell us your pet’s name.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.