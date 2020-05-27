Good Day Pets – Junior & Jodelia!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

We are in for another pair this morning!

Meet seven-week-old baby boy Junior and nine-month-old Jodelia.

These two pups were sent to us by Mariana.

Thank you so much for the picture Mariana!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, email your best pictures to us at news@kcautv.com, or message us on our Facebook page (KCAU 9 News). Be sure to tell us your pet’s name.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.