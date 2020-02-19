Good Day Pets – Hobie the Golden Retriever

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers! Get ready to meet today’s winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entry.

Meet Hobie the Golden Retriever! He loves spending time outdoors, and his family says he couldn’t wait to be featured on Good Day Siouxland.

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, email your best pictures to us at news@kcautv.com, or message us on our Facebook page (KCAU 9 News). Be sure to tell us your pet’s name!

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.