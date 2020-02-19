Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Good Day Pets – Hobie the Golden Retriever

Good Day Pets
Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers! Get ready to meet today’s winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entry.

Meet Hobie the Golden Retriever! He loves spending time outdoors, and his family says he couldn’t wait to be featured on Good Day Siouxland.

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, email your best pictures to us at news@kcautv.com, or message us on our Facebook page (KCAU 9 News). Be sure to tell us your pet’s name!

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.