Good Day Pets – Denali & McKinley!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

This is Denali and McKinley from Sloan, Iowa.

They are both rescue dogs.

The white dog is Denali and the Schmidt’s got her in Fairbanks, Alaska.

McKinley was rescued in Sioux City.

They love to keep an eye on the neighborhood.

Chewing and chasing balls are their favorite pastimes.

Thanks for the photo Gary!

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, email your best pictures to us at news@kcautv.com, or message us on our Facebook page (KCAU 9 News). Be sure to tell us your pet’s name.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.