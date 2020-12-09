Good Day Pets – Buck, Baby & Darla!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

We’re celebrating the middle of the week with three mini-donkeys!

Meet Buck (brown one), Baby (white & gray one), and Darla (white one).

The three mini-donkeys are super lovable and love anyone that gives them attention!

They are also ready for Santa to come!

They’re all from South Sioux City!

Thank you so much Emily Cain for the submission of your mini-donkeys!

