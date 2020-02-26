Good Day Pets – Bentley the Yorkie

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

This is Bentley the Yorkshire Terrier, and his family says he’s quite a character! His family also says Bentley loves car rides, and chicken for treats. This adorable photo was sent in to us by Lisa Johnson.

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, email your best pictures to us at news@kcautv.com, or message us on our Facebook page (KCAU 9 News). Be sure to tell us your pet’s name.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.