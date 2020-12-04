Good Day Pets – Ben the Squirrel!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

We’re ending this week with a very unique pet.

This is Ben, a female squirrel.

Ben is seven-months-old and was released in June.

She was five-weeks-old when Ben’s parents were given her.

Ben stays nested in the backyard.

But she still comes to visit very morning, lunch, and dinner to enjoy a snack and play.

Thank you for sharing your unique pet story with us John and Carla from Sioux City.

