Good Day Pets – Meet George!

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Alright, animal lovers. Get ready to meet today’s ‘Good Day Pets’ winning photo entry!

Meet George, an adorable senior dachshund!

George is right at home in his weighted anxiety vest.

Rocking those earth tones with style too! Looking good George!

A big thanks to owners Tim and Mary for sending us a photo.

If you would like to see your pet’s photo featured on Good Day Siouxland, email your best pictures to us at news@kcautv.com, or message us on our Facebook page (KCAU 9 News). Be sure to tell us your pet’s name.

All winning ‘Good Day Pets’ entries will be shown every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Good Day Siouxland.