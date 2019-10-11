Girls Inc. to host Great Halloween Festival

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s time to celebrate Fall with one of Siouxland’s favorite festivals. The Great Halloween Festival, hosted by Girls Inc., will take over Cook Park Saturday, October 12. Activities will kick off around 11:00 a.m. and wrap-up at 2:00 p.m.

With an alarming number of activities, ghoulish games, and fearfully good food there’s something for everyone. Activities will have fun for all ages, including face painting, pumpkin water races, Halloween crafts, outdoor bowling, and much more.

On top of all the activities, there will be live entertainment, featuring the Polka Police and Jacob Martin Band.

Mandy Engel-Cartie, with Girls Inc., stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to give us a preview.