Girl killed, brother injured by electricity at Nebraska farm

ELM CREEK, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 7-year-old girl was killed and her 5-year-old brother was injured when they were accidentally shocked at a south-central Nebraska farm.

Deputies and medics were sent around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to the farm north of Elm Creek. Buffalo County Sheriff’s Capt. Bob Anderson says the children were standing near a trailer on the property when they were shocked.

The girl was identified as Aubree Hubbard. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her brother was not identified. He was taken to a Kearney hospital.

Anderson says a preliminary investigation found a problem with an electrical connection on a fuel barrel that was on the trailer.