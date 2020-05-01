GiGi’s Playhouse, Lock Laces partner for acceptance

CHICAGO, Illinois (KCAU) – GiGi’s Playhouse and Lock Laces have partnered to show the world the many different types of warriors there are.

GiGi’s Playhouse works to enhance the lives of individuals with Down Syndrome, their families, and the community by offering free programming and spreading a global message of acceptance for all.

Lock Laces, the original no-tie elastic shoelaces, are used by world-class runners, tri-athletes, Spartan racers, senior citizens, kids, and people from all walks of life to add comfort, security, and ease of use.

Lock Laces is offering GiGi’s Playhouse supporters a unique 10% discount code (GiGi10) on all of its products on the Lock Laces website and will donate 25% of that revenue back to support GiGi’s programming and mission.

Through the partnership, Lock Laces will support and promote GiGi’s as 60 of its locations and startups unite virtually on June 6 to take seven million Steps to Accept across America.

Each step will say “I can and will accept you as you are.” The mantra of both organizations.

To register for GiGi’s Step to Accept Virtual Run, Walk, or Ride, click here.

“GiGi’s Playhouse’s mission is to create a world where individuals with Down Syndrome are accepted and embraced by their families, schools, and communities. My mom was paralyzed from the waist down due to polio at the age of 13 and went on to be a productive and energetic citizen who supported accessibility for people with disabilities in North Carolina. For these reasons, I’m excited to work with Nancy and her team to build additional awareness and momentum for their mission,” CEO of Lock Laces, Frank Sutton said.

“We are so excited that Lock Laces is stepping up and seeing our children, and their families, as the true warriors they are,” Founder Chief Belief Officer of GiGi’s Playhouse, Nancy Gianni added.

To learn more about Lock Laces click here.

To learn more about GiGi’s Playhouse click here.

Latest Stories