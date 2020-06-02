Georgia bakery owner kept baking during pandemic

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CNN/WSB) – A bagel shop owner in Georgia believes in giving back when possible out of gratitude for what one has been given along the way, especially in difficult times.

At City Bagel in Sandy Springs, Georgia, it’s time to bake, but even the best have suffered during this pandemic.

As the economy shut down, city supplies, local hotels and restaurants all closed and bakery owner Mac Abdulla could have done the same.

“I think it’s amazing. It’s incredibly altruistic and it gives people jobs who need to continue providing for their families,” customer Sandra Shrago said.

Abdulla kept city baking and giving all the bagels and breads to local food pantries.

“Being willing to step up with this kind of contribution, the community is thriving because and continue to thrive because he’s making this contribution,” food pantry volunteer Ronda Smith said.

Abdulla kept more than half his staff on the job, now going on three months, and paid them out of his own pocket.

“When you come to this country with nothing and people help you out, you want to pay them back and help the community,” Abdulla said.

His employees say they’ll never forget this. They say the bagels are now, more than ever, baked with love.

“He’s blessed. I think he puts that out to us. He gives blessings. That’s how he receives his blessings,” baker Dajanira Austin said.