Genevieve a Cat 4 hurricane, winds likely to brush Baja

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Genevieve has grown rapidly into a highly dangerous Category 4 storm and it threatens to bring tropical storm force winds to parts of the Baja California Peninsula, even if its center isn’t likely to hit land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph) a midday Tuesday and it was centered about 325 miles (525 kilometers) south-southeast of the southern tip of the Baja peninsula.

It was moving to the northwest at 14 mph (23 kph). A tropical storm warning was in effect for the peninsula from Los Barriles to Todos Santos.