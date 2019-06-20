Gateway building grows economy in North Sioux

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – The former Gateway building continues to fill up with new businesses in North Sioux City. One business held their grand opening on Thursday. This next chapter for the area is bringing in new job opportunities, revenue, and visitors.

Pella Windows and Doors re-located to the North Sioux City facility. The goal of the move was to provide larger warehouse space, offices, and a showroom.

“There’s been a ton of transformation of the campus as whole but in this building, in particular, its been really neat to see former call center space, vacant space, become such an absolutely incredible place to do business,” said Andrew Nilges, the executive director of Economic Development in North Sioux City.

The 200,000 square foot space is giving businesses a new opportunity for growth in North Sioux City.

“When we took over, it was two floors of cubicles so we had the process of taking out the floors and basically ripping out everything and remodeling the whole building,” said Rich Herman General Manager of Pella.

Pella Window and Doors remodeled the former Alorica call center into a large showroom facility for customers. The front room is right next to the newly opened United Sports Academy facility.

“It’s a business partnership, it’s a relationship we obviously want to create with Pella, and it’s something that both sides pulling from the same side of the rope and bringing more people into the area into our business and also their business,” said United Sports Academy Executive Director Shane Tritz.

The two businesses will be connected by a central door, allowing each of their customers to flow in and out.

“Youth sports ties in, us being a part of the community and being out there. Then us growing the marketing and growth in the community, there’s a lot of things we want to do,” said Herman.

They’re just two of the new businesses now finding a home in the former Gateway building.

“Tons of opportunities, there’s a lot of space available, great things are going on. Also, to do business in the state of South Dakota and North Sioux City, it is great for the businesses due to the tax climate and lack of regulations, and the ease of doing business here,” Nilges said.

The North Sioux City economic development team said there are still opportunities for companies to do business at the Gateway campus.