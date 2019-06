SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Gas prices are falling just in time for the Fourth of July holiday.

The average price of regular gas has dropped 11 cents per gallon in the last two weeks to $2.73 a gallon. That’s 22 cents lower than what it was a year ago.

Analysts said that lower crude oil prices contribute to the drop in gas price.

The highest gas prices are in San Francisco, California at $3.78 a gallon. For the cheapest gas, head to Baton Rouge, Louisana where gas is $2.17 a gallon.