Game Day “beer guy” presents big check to Stead Family Children’s Hospital

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) -

Siouxlanders gathered at city hall Friday to help pay tribute to Sioux City firefighters.

Sioux City Fire-Rescue holding it's annual fallen firefighter ceremony. Each ring representing a firefighter who lost his life in the line of duty.

For a current firefighter, the event is a way to pay his respects to the ones that came before him.

"It's important to me. I know it's important to all of us too because when we do this ceremony it's our way of paying tribute to these brave gentlemen who made the ultimate sacrifice for the city of Sioux City and its community," said firefighter Dustin Johnson.

Twelve men were honored during the ceremony. Some lost their lives as long ago as 1884 and as recently as 1982.