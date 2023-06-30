SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Early Friday afternoon, some funnel clouds were spotted across Siouxland. Funnel clouds occur with just enough instability, shear (change in wind speed/direction with height), and a frontal boundary to our east providing just enough spin to produce these funnels.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), funnel clouds like these that were observed on Friday don’t typically trigger Tornado Warnings. They are nearly impossible to detect on radar, they are usually not close enough to the surface where they would cause any damage, and they are usually very brief.

There was a funnel cloud observed on the northside of Sioux City on Friday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. This photo was captured by Hunter Kuehl.

How to report a funnel cloud spotting

If a funnel cloud does in fact reach the surface, wind gusts could reach as high at 50 MPH and could produce minor damage. When you see this, be sure to send in your storm reports or photos to any of the three NWS websites in our area.

Sioux Falls: https://www.weather.gov/crh/stormreports?sid=fsd

Omaha: https://www.weather.gov/crh/stormreports?sid=oax

Des Moines: https://www.weather.gov/crh/stormreports?sid=dmx