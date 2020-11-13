‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion’ release date announced, trailer revealed

(NEXSTAR) — “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion” will premiere next week on HBO Max, Will Smith revealed on Friday while also releasing the trailer for the special.

The reunion brings the Banks family back together 30 years after the sitcom’s debut.

The reunion special will debut Thursday on HBO Max, which is also the exclusive video-on-demand home of the six seasons of the original ’90s series, according to Variety.

“These are the people who made me the man I am today,” Smith wrote in an Instagram post Friday. “And I couldn’t let this day go by without marking the occasion.”

The unscripted special was taped on Sept. 10, the 30th anniversary of the original series premiere.

Smith is joined by series regulars Tatyana Ali (Ashley Banks), Karyn Parsons (Hilary Banks), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey Butler), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Vivian Banks) and Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton Banks), along with DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jazz), for an on-set family reunion.

During the reunion, Smith also sits down with Janet Hubert, who originally played the role of Aunt Viv, for the first time in 27 years, according to Variety.